Assam: Breakthrough at Dibrugarh University; Plastic-Degrading Bacteria Found in Coal

DIBRUGARH: In a significant development, a team of researchers from Dibrugarh University (DU) has identified bacteria in coal that can break down plastic and plastic-like materials. The study involved collecting coal samples from the Lesser Himalayas in Darjeeling and Arunachal Pradesh. From these samples, bacterial isolates were extracted and tested for their ability to degrade synthetic substances.

The researchers found that some of the bacterial isolates could utilise polyethylene glycol 6000 (PEG 6000) as their sole carbon source. This demonstrated their potential to degrade plastic and similar high-density materials.

This is believed to be the first study in India that has successfully isolated plastic-degrading bacteria from coal. Experts say it could open new avenues in managing plastic waste. The research was conducted by Manuranjan Konwar, a PhD scholar in the Department of Petroleum Technology, under the guidance of Dr Dhrubajyoti Neog and Dr Diganta Bhuyan.