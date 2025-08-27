Office of Golaghat Book Fair and Literary Festival 2025 Inaugurated

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Vice-Chancellor of Birangana Sati Sadhani State University, Prof (Dr) J Singhaiah on Monday inaugurated the office of the Golaghat Book Fair and Literary Festival. Presiding over the meeting held on the occasion was senior journalist and president of the Organizing Committee of Golaghat Book Fair and Literary Festival 2025, Diganta Kumar Bhuyan.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Singhaiah said, “In recent times, the number of book readers in society has been decreasing rapidly. Similarly, the number of people reading newspapers also seems to be declining. Particularly, there appears to be a lack of interest among the new generation towards book reading. This is not a good sign. Intellectually, our younger generation needs to be talented. Only then will the field of language and literature become truly enriched and strong.”

He further said that we must be able to attract the new generation towards books. He urged that book fairs adopt practical and comprehensive programmes to achieve this goal. He also announced that Birangana Sati Sadhani State University would partner with the Golaghat Book Fair and Literary Festival and extend all forms of cooperation.

The inauguration ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by noted essayist, social worker, and President of Golaghat District Sports Association, Dr Ajit Baruah. In his speech, he provided suggestions regarding various programmes that can be adopted during book fairs to foster a reading culture.

The welcome address for the event was delivered by Dr Putul Chandra Saikia, President of the West Golaghat Branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), and an eminent educationist. Noted educationist and film director Dinesh Gogoi, former Vice-President of Golaghat District Xahitya Xabha, and eminent academician Gunendra Nath Bora also extended felicitations.

Among the distinguished attendees were former Principal of Melamora College Tileswar Tamuli, Central vice-president of All Assam Students’ Union Abhibartan Goswami, academician Dr Tarali Gogoi, former president of Golaghat Lions Club Dr Minuwara Begum, general secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Bidyut Saikia among others. The event, held at Shaheed Bhawan of Golaghat District Students’ Union, concluded with a vote of thanks by Swagata Bora, Secretary of the Pachim Golaghat Branch of AXX.

The Golaghat Book Fair and Literary Festival 2025 will be held from October 22 to October 29 in the Samannay Kshetra of Golaghat town. The event is being organized by the Pachim Golaghat Branch of the AXX with the support of All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association, Golaghat District Administration, Numaligarh Refinery, and various other organizations and institutions.

