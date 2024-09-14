Assam: Bridge Collapses in Assam-Mizoram, Trucks Dangling Over River; One Person Rescued After Hours

GUWAHATI: Chaos and panic broke out after a vital bridge that connected Assam and Mizoram collapsed around midnight, leaving three trucks stuck amidst a heart-stopping scenario. Two dumpers heavily loaded with stones meant for construction on the Bhaga-Sherkhan link road were crossing the bridge when disaster struck. The structure simply gave way, leaving the two trucks perilously suspended in mid-air above the river below.

The few hours afterwards were very nervy as the authorities seemed not to know how to act. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, although one of the drivers was reported missing immediately after the accident, raising many concerns over his safety. Local police, acting promptly to the incident, mounted a rescue operation. Hours later, word of relief came in as the missing driver trapped inside one of the vehicles was finally rescued.

The sudden collapse sent shockwaves through the nearby villages of southern Dholai, as it was a very important bridge for communication. With its collapse, four villages have virtually been cut off, and hundreds of vehicles now remain stranded on both sides of the river. Already, one can see the impact on daily life here, with people unsure of which way to travel or how to access this and that service.

Parimal Suklabaidya, MP from Silchar, also arrived at the spot to survey the loss and supervise the rescue works. His visit convinced the locals that the authorities were not taking the situation lightly.

But frustration is brewing among the residents. Many locals are pointing at what they believe was a disaster that could have been avoided. Allegations of overloading as the primary reason for the collapse are flying thick and fast. According to them, the bridge-the lifeline in the region-was not built to carry dumper trucks loaded with aggregate weight. The overburdened vehicles, they say, have been a common sight on the bridge-a pending threat that nobody paid heed to, including the transport department.

There is growing outrage for accountability, with many in the region demanding answers from the authorities in charge of keeping the bridge functional. For the time being, attention will remain on restoring normalcy in the affected areas, but the questions of negligence and responsibility might well outlast the time when the rubble is removed.