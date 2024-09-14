Assam Partners with Dassault to Launch Rs 240 Crore Aerospace and EV Training Hub

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has sanctioned a joint venture with Dassault Systèmes-a technology arm of the globally reputed Dassault Group-to establish a world-class aerospace and electric vehicle training centre. It will have an investment of Rs 240 crore and therefore carry out a highly ambitious project to create a pool of top-order talent for the aerospace and defence sectors in India.

The hub is specifically aimed at fostering domain-specific expertise in those areas that are going to be crucial to India's technological development," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday while addressing the media. The centre, to be located at Assam Engineering College in Guwahati, would provide advanced training in aerospace, defence, and electric vehicle engineering, apart from proposing to link 50 other educational institutions across Assam in a "hub-and-spoke" model.

The training hub will be immensely instrumental in imparting the necessary skills amongst our youths to cater to the increasing demand from AI, robotics, defence, and EVs," said Sarma, adding, "Dassault Systèmes will contribute Rs 200 crore towards the project, which would be the major contributor, while the state government will chip in with Rs 40 crore." This would position Assam on the national map as the future hub for aerospace and defense talent.

The Chief Minister underlined that Dassault Systèmes is one of the leading technology companies globally, recognized as a leader in AI, robotics, digital platforms, and advanced defense technologies. In associating with such a reputed global player, the hope in Assam is that this will create opportunities for the State's youths in order to motivate them towards pursuing careers in aviation, aerospace, automotive, and electric vehicle engineering.

Sarma pointed to an earlier effort made with the TATA Group that introduced skill training to the polytechnic institutes of Assam: "This new collaboration with Dassault Systèmes marks the next chapter in our mission to transform Assam into a knowledge-driven economy.".

This strategic move actually suggests that Assam is not only upskilling the available labor force but also competing for global attention to position itself as an emerging high-tech industry hub. The initiative might lead to further industrial investments in the region, aligning with the country's vision to emerge as a leader in aerospace, defence, and electric vehicle technologies.