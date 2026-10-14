Assam: Brisk Preparations underway for Raktabarna Devi Puja in Mangaldai

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MANGALDAI: The historic Sharadiya Durga Puja, which has been observed since ancient times with religious heritage and ancient traditions by the descendants of Darrangi Koch King Dharmanarayan, the grandson of the world-renowned Mahavir Chilarai whose history spans four centuries, will be celebrated for the 410th year from October 16 to 21 in three Rajhaulis of Mangaldai — namely Dangar Rajahowli, Mohanpur Howli, and GakhirKhowa Howli. This Puja has gained recognition as unique within the state.

According to Beena Hazarika Devi and Kumar Dinendra Narayan Dev of Dangar Raja Howli, idols of the Raktabarna Devi are being made to offer prayers at the lotus feet of the goddess with complete spirituality in this puja, which is devoid of external show. Priority will be given to Aayoti Naam-Prasanga, Sukananni Oja-Pali performance, and chanting of mantras by priests, avoiding any hustle and bustle. They also said that mythological traditions like Bali-pratha, Homa, Yag-Yajna, etc. will continue.

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