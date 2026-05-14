Assam: Broken glass bottles in farmlands raise safety concerns for farmers

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: As the celebrations of Rongali Bihu gradually come to an end, farmers across Assam are preparing to return to their fields for the upcoming cultivation season. However, in several parts of Nalbari district, a serious issue has emerged ahead of the farming season, causing growing concern among the farming community. The problem is the widespread presence of broken glass bottles scattered across agricultural fields.

According to local farmers, the consumption of alcohol increased significantly during the Bihu festivities and the recent election atmosphere, leading to a noticeable rise in irresponsible disposal of liquor bottles. Many intoxicated individuals reportedly throw glass bottles into paddy fields, drains, and roadside areas. Over time, these bottles shatter into sharp fragments, posing a major threat to farmers and agricultural workers.

A recent incident in the Barbhag area highlighted the severity of the problem. A farmer reportedly suffered a serious foot injury after stepping on a sharp glass fragment while working in his field. Local farmers have strongly criticized the careless behaviour of certain alcohol consumers, alleging that their negligence is directly affecting the lives and livelihoods of innocent cultivators.

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