Nalbari: Mukalmua farmers in distress as paddy fields yield empty husks, seek probe

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Farmers in several agricultural areas under Mukalmua police station in Nalbari district have been left distressed after their paddy fields reportedly produced ‘patan’ (empty husks) instead of normal grain this season.

The unexpected development has caused widespread concern among cultivators in villages, including Badani Akhiya, Ghoga, Chatemari, Lautola, and Loharkatha, where many farmers had cultivated paddy with hopes of a good harvest.

According to local farmers, varieties such as Lalganga and Bogadhan were grown in the affected fields. Considerable time, labour, and money had been invested in cultivation, but as the crop approached maturity, farmers found that the expected grains had not developed, leading to anxiety and uncertainty across the area.

Farmers said that the exact reason behind the emergence of ‘patan’ in place of paddy remains unclear. They believe that only a proper field inspection and scientific assessment by the Agriculture Department can determine the actual cause of the problem.

The incident has raised fears of crop loss and financial hardship among farming families. Local cultivators have urged the Agriculture Department to visit the affected fields at the earliest and provide necessary guidance and support.

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