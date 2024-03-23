Assam: Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Cachar district

Cachar: Police seized brown sugar weighing 61.79 grams worth Rs 30.50 lakh, and arrested two people, including a woman, in Cachar district on Thursday night, officials said. Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that a special operation was conducted following “specific inputs” against the transportation of narcotic substances at Kachudaram Bazar Tiniali in Cachar district.

“During the operation, the police team arrested one person, identified as Babul Ali (40) and his wife Husnara Begum (34) and recovered five soap cases containing brown sugar weighing 61.79 grams. After observing all formalities, the NDPS items were seized,” SP Mahatta said.

According to the police, the value of the seized substance is Rs 30.50 lakh. “Further legal action has been initiated,” he said. In a separate operation, Cachar district police recovered 15 kg of cannabis (ganja) and arrested a woman.

Acting on a tip, a special operation against the transportation of illegal narcotic substances was launched and one woman, namely Ngaibonj Kuki of Jiribam, Manipur, was arrested. Fifteen kilograms of ganja were seized from her possession while carrying the NDPS substances on a boat at Phulertal Ghaat, Lakhipur. Further legal action has been initiated. (ANI)

Also Read: Expenditure observers Laxman Singh Gurjar arrive in Golaghat electoral district

Also Watch: