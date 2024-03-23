Expenditure observers Laxman Singh Gurjar arrive in Golaghat electoral district

GOLAGHAT: Expenditure Observer Laxman Singh Gurjar arrived in Golaghat electoral district on Thursday. The expenditure observer visited the specific election cells of Golaghat electoral district and held discussions with the District Election Officer and other concerned officials. He called for the transparent and smooth conduct of the entire election process and sought everyone’s cooperation in this regard. For any information related to elections, the public can contact the number 9101121671, Control Room: 03774283282 and Expenditure Observer’s Office, Circuit House, Golaghat.

Also Read: Lakhimpur district unit of Aam Aadmi Party demanded release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal within 24 hours

Also Watch: