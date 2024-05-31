Assam: Brutal Knife Attack on Young Woman in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In a horrifying incident in Guwahati's Survey locality of Beltola young woman named Ankita Das Kashyap was brutally attacked with knife by Amit Bhowmik. He had been allegedly stalking and harassing her for an extended period. The incident occurred after Ankita had lodged multiple complaints with the Dispur police station. She cited threats and persistent stalking by Bhowmik despite her efforts to seek protection.

Ankita's mother expressed deep disappointment and frustration with the police's handling of the situation. She stated that despite clear evidence of Bhowmik's threats and stalking. He was not arrested in time to prevent the attack. "Amit Bhowmik had been stalking my daughter for long period. Despite lodging FIR at Dispur police station, I am disappointed with the police's response. They must promptly arrest Amit given his threats against us. Ankita had no romantic involvement with Amit. She consistently rejected his advances," she told the media on Friday

According to Ankita's mother Bhowmik had made numerous threatening calls to their family members. She emphasized that Ankita had no romantic relationship with Bhowmik. She had consistently rejected his advances. This seemed to provoke his violent behavior. The mother also criticized security measures at their residential complex. She stated that flat's security personnel allowed Bhowmik entry. This was despite previous warnings and photograph provided for identification.

This incident has sparked outrage in community. It has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of police responses to stalking and harassment complaints. Many are questioning accountability of the authorities. They are also questioning the adequacy of protective measures for victims of harassment.

Ankita's family is now calling for immediate action against Bhowmik. They also want thorough investigation into the lapses that allowed attack to occur. They hope that this tragic event will lead to better enforcement of laws against stalking. They aim to ensure that other individuals do not have to endure similar ordeals.

The case underscores urgent need for stronger measures. Measures to protect victims of harassment. Victims who face these incidents and more proactive responses from law enforcement agencies law enforcement must act promptly to prevent such attacks.