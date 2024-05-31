Assam: NFR to Install Canopy Bridges for Hoolock Gibbons in Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced plans to construct canopy bridges over railway tracks in Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary. Located in Assam's Jorhat district this initiative aims to facilitate safe passage of endangered Hoolock Gibbon across forest mitigating risks posed by railway lines is a critical aspect.

Decision, made in consultation with state forest department. The Wildlife Institute of India and other key stakeholders also participated. This marks a concerted effort to protect arboreal species inhabiting sanctuary. A spokesperson for NFR revealed that the canopy bridges will be strategically placed at several identified points. This ensures the gibbons move freely and safely from one section of forest to another.

State forest department has played crucial role in this project. They submitted comprehensive design complete with cost estimates for canopy bridges. Designs were meticulously prepared by Wildlife Institute of India. Ensuring they meet specific needs of Hoolock Gibbons while being robust enough to withstand environmental conditions of sanctuary.

In proactive move NFR has already transferred estimated funds for project to Assam forest department as early as February. This financial commitment underscores urgency. And importance railway authorities place on this conservation effort.

Construction of these canopy bridges will employ high-grade fastening materials and techniques to secure ends and knots. Providing sturdy and reliable structure for gibbons to traverse. Additionally, safety nets will be installed beneath main twin-rope bridges to catch any gibbons that might accidentally fall.

The initiative has been widely lauded by conservationists and environmentalists. By addressing specific challenges faced by Hoolock Gibbons NFR and its partners are setting a precedent for infrastructure projects that can incorporate wildlife conservation measures.

This project not only highlights collaborative efforts between different governmental and research bodies. It also emphasizes importance of innovative solutions in wildlife conservation. Successful implementation of these canopy bridges is expected. This will significantly reduce risks to the gibbon population promoting a safer and more sustainable environment for one of India’s most endangered primates.