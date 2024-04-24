Assam: Brutal Murder Shocks Pakhamara Village; Ramani Baishya Fatally Stabbed, Rakesh Lahari Injured

GUWAHATI: In Baksa district of Assam, peacefulness of Pakhamara village was disrupted. A horrific crime had occurred. It left resident in state of shock and disbelief. Ramani Baishya, a 25-year-old, was a victim. He was son of Dilip Baishya.

Ramani Baishya, a young man, was fatally stabbed. Another man was injured. His name was Rakesh Lahari. He was 22 years old. Son of Khamene Lahari. Rakesh Lahari was gravely hurt. By same assailants. No known motive linked to this horrific act.

The unidentified assailants launched brutal attack on him. Assailants were armed. They had sharp weapon.The reason behind this attack is unknown. Shockwaves were sent through closely-knit community. This led to demands. They were urgent. Justice was demanded. Residents united with local authorities in this demand.

Victims needed medical attention. Immediately. They were taken to a hospital. DR. Ravi Boro Civil Hospital in Mushalpur. Hospital staff did their best. But Ramani Baishya succumbed. His death happened upon arrival at hospital. This added to tragedy. There was mystery. This was about savage act.

Young life lost has cast shadow of mourning on Pakhamara village. Grief is tangible in streets. Rakesh Lahari meanwhile, fights for his life. He has been transferred to Nalbari Medical College Hospital. They'll provide him additional treatment.

Baksa police made pledge in wake of this tragedy. They made commitment to spare no effort for justice. Community given reassurance of their resolve. Officials in law enforcement launched detailed investigation. Purpose: identifying and capturing criminals behind this horrific crime.

Promise of justice held a ray of hope. Yet, darkness permeated Pakhamara village. Investigation is underway. Community stand together. They are committed to seek justice for victims. Also, their families, in grief due to crime's brutal nature. This acts as a harsh reminder. The situation highlights the crucial need for a joint effort.