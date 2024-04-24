Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu Announces HS Examination Results to be Declared by First Week of May

GUWAHATI: Students await the outcome of Assam's Higher Secondary (HS) examinations. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has offered a ray of hope. He announced results are set to be declared within first week of May. His statement follows the recent announcement of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) results. Assam recorded a commendable pass percentage of 75.70 percent.

Minister Pegu spoke with reporters. He focused on importance of quickly releasing examination results. This aim is to lessen stress among students. "We released HSLC results as soon as possible," he said. Simultaneously, planning is also underway to announce results of HS exams. It will happen either in last week of April or by first week of May. "This will help students relieve their stress," he added.

Assurance from Education Minister comes as a relief to many students. They have been anxiously awaiting their HS examination results. The timely declaration aims to provide clarity. It aims to give direction for students planning their next academic journey or career path. It is a crucial step in future planning for these students.

Results for HSLC exam announced on April 20. This brought joy. It brought celebration. Many households across Assam were happy. Anurag Doloi from Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School emerged as topper. He secured an impressive 593 marks.

Jharna Saikia joined him in ranks of high achievers. She had 590 marks. Manash Pratim Saikia had 588 marks. Bedanta Choudhury had 588 marks. Devashree Kashyap had 588 marks too.

With HS results expected to follow. Students and families wait eagerly. They hope for another round of success. They anticipate academic accomplishments. Results are important. They determine academic prowess. They shape future academic pursuits. They affect career aspirations.

Countdown to first week of May starts. Students are urged to remain patient. They're encouraged to be optimistic. Their hard work will soon be rewarded. They'll receive much-awaited exam results.

Education Department is committed. It's committed to timely result declarations. This shows its dedication. It's dedicated to supporting. It's dedicated to nurturing. It nurtures the educational journey. It does this for every student in Assam.