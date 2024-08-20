Assam: BSF's Eastern Command Chief Wraps Up Vital Inspection of Guwahati Frontier

GUWAHATI: In a significant boost to border security efforts Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF Eastern Command wrapped up crucial four-day inspection of Guwahati Frontier. This visit, pivotal for enhancing operational readiness focused on evaluating security measures and readiness along Indo-Bangladesh border.

Gandhi’s tour began with series of briefings from Makrand Deouskar, Inspector General of Guwahati Frontier and his team of officers. Briefings provided in-depth look into current security landscape. They highlighted border challenges and ongoing battle against trans-border crime. The inspection also included comprehensive tour of Dhubri sector and several riverine Border Outposts situated along vast Brahmaputra River.

Central to inspection was Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) known for its continuous surveillance capabilities. Gandhi meticulously assessed system effectiveness. He ensured that it meets rigorous demands of modern border security. His visit underscored importance of advanced technology in maintaining vigilance along the border.

In addition to reviewing technological systems Gandhi engaged in substantive discussions with field commanders regarding operational matters. Strategies for bolstering border security were evaluated. There was focus on refining approaches to address emerging threats.

ADG’s visit also included strategic meetings with key figures like Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director General of Police Assam and SL Thaosen Chief Commissioner for Rights to Public Service. These discussions aimed at enhancing coordination between BSF and Assam Police. This is crucial for unified approach to border security and public service.

Gandhi’s inspection was spurred by recent concerns voiced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma expressed apprehensions about potential illegal migration driven by unrest in Bangladesh. This makes reinforcement of border security even more critical. ADG’s commendation of Guwahati Frontier’s security measures reflects a positive step towards addressing these concerns and fortifying border against any potential threats.

This high-profile inspection serves as testament to BSF’s commitment to safeguarding nation’s borders. It ensures security apparatus remains robust. It also remains responsive to evolving challenges.