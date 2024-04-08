Assam: BTC administration imposes ban on use of fishing nets

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: In order to safeguard fingerlings and eggs of various fish species and increase their population in the BTR during the breeding season, the restriction on the use of borjal, bhorjal, fasijal, mahajal, and all such kinds of nets with mesh squares having less than 7 cm bar or 17 cm mesh in any proclaimed fishery or so till July 15, 2024 is strictly prohibited. This restriction has been imposed by the joint director of BTC through a notification.

The strict ban is imposed on the use of the above nets or any other nets with a mesh having squares less than two-and-a-half inches square during the period in any proclaimed fishery or so.

Further, restrictions are also imposed on catching or killing brood fish of the species, namely, Rahu (Catla), Chital, Ghoria, Khoria, Mirika, Mali (Calbasu or Koliajara), Pathia (Mahasul), and Kuri (Gonius), etc., during the breeding season of fish.

