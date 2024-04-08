Assam: Restriction imposed on catching fish during the reproductive season

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a bid to safeguard the fingerlings, eggs, and fish species and to increase their population in BTC during the reproductive season of fish, the Department of Fisheries has imposed restrictions on the use of Borjal, Bhorjal, Fasijal, Mahajal, and all such kinds of nets with mesh squares having less than 7 cm bar or 17 cm mesh in any proclaimed fishery or so until July 15 next. The prohibition has been in force since April 1 last year, as per order No. BTC/Fish-357/20144/134. As per notification, a strict ban is imposed on catching or killing brood fishes (fish carrying eggs) of the species, namely, Rahu (Catla), Chital, Ghoria, Khoria, Mirika, Mali (Calbasu or Koliajara), Pathia (Mahasul), and Kuri (Gonius), etc., during the breeding season of fishes.

