Assam: BTC and ABSU observe 39th Bodoland Martyr’s Day in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and the BTC authority today jointly observed the 39th death anniversary of martyr Sujit Narzary, the 1st Bodoland movement martyr, as Bodoland Martyr’s Day at his birthplace in Bhatipara, near Kokrajhar. The statue of martyr Sujit Narzary and memorial park were unveiled by the Deputy Chief of BTC Rihon Daimary in the presence of ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary, president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) Gopinath Borgoyary, former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyary, former MP SK Bwiswmuthiary and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, BTC Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary said martyr Sujit Narzary became the 1st martyr of the Bodoland movement on 12 June 1987, at the age of 15. He said the Bodos reached this stage through the sacrifices of Sujit Narzary and thousands of Bodos for the cause of Bodoland. “We cannot forget the sacrifices of movement martyrs for whom the Bodoland Council came into being,” he said, adding that the Bodos will get united in any critical situation. He also said the BTC will pay respect to all martyrs and will take care of their families.

ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary, in his speech, said that the Bodos achieved the theme of Bodofa UN Brahma – ‘Unity through struggle’ – and this call reminded them to work together under the principle of Bodofa. He called upon the youth to emulate the sacrifices of martyrs and their dedication to the cause of Bodoland, urging them to move forward with a nationalist spirit while keeping the inspiration of these martyrs in mind. He said the ABSU suspended the statehood movement after the BTC Accord in 2003 but resumed it due to the government’s failure to implement all clauses of the accord and again suspended the movement after the BTR Accord in 2020. He also said that the ABSU will recall the movement if necessary when the government fails to implement the clauses of the BTR accord in letter and spirit.

In his speech, former MP SK Bwiswmuthiary, who was the signatory of the BAC accord, said martyr Sujit Narzary was his student when he was the assistant teacher at Govt HS & MP School, Kokrajhar, and he was a brilliant footballer in the school. He said Narzary was a nationalist Bodo youth who joined the Bodoland movement with true heart. He also said over 5,000 Bodos became martyrs, and their sacrifices made the way to create Bodoland accords; therefore, the Bodos should not forget their supreme sacrifices. He further said the ultimate goal of the Bodos was the separate state of Bodoland, and every Bodo organisation must unite to safeguard their land and political rights.

Former BAC EM and current working president of the BJSM, DD Narzary, also addressed the meeting. He said the Bodo leaders should reach every martyr and affected family and extend support to them. He called upon the leaders to be realistic about nationalism and work with a true heart. The menorah lecture on martyr Sujit Narzary was also attended by BTC EMs Paniram Brahma, Prakash Basumatary, Derhasat Basumatary, and Moon Moon Brahma; MCLAs Dharmeswar Goyary and James Basumatary; MLAs Thaneswar Basumatary and Sabharam Basumatary; former BAC EM DD Narzary; and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Minister Rihon Daimary unveiled the statue of martyr Sujut Narzary, and the main gate was inaugurated by the MCLA Dhaneswar Goyary.

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