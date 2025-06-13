Assam: Bodoland Martyrs’ Day observed in Baksa district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Government on Thursday observed Bodoland Martyrs’ Day by paying heartfelt tribute to the first martyr Sujit Narzary and the brave individuals who laid down their lives during the Bodoland Movement. The commemorative programme, held at the Integrated Textile Park, Kharuajan, in Baksa district, was marked by the ceremonial distribution of financial assistance to 724 families of martyrs from the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT), along with rehabilitation grants for former BLT cadres.

UG Brahma, Cabinet Minister, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Minister Brahma remembered and honoured the valour of Late Sujit Narzary, the first martyr of the Bodoland Movement and all the brave souls who laid down their lives for the rights and identity of the Bodo people. “Their sacrifice was not in vain. It sowed the seeds of peace, dignity, and progress in Bodoland,” he said. He also reiterated the Government’s unwavering commitment to preserving the legacy of the martyrs and supporting their families.

Cheques amounting to Rs 3 lakh each were given to the families of ABSU and ex-BLT martyrs, while former BLT cadres received cheques of Rs 50,000 each as part of the Government’s ongoing rehabilitation initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Pramod Boro said that the event reflected the Government’s continued commitment to fostering peace, development, and community rehabilitation. Boro said that peace had finally returned to the region under the current government and efforts are being intensified to ensure socio-economic upliftment of the Bodo community. He further said, “We are working towards the preservation and promotion of Bodo culture, identity, and heritage. New institutions are being developed to support the welfare and future of our community.”

Katiram Boro, Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA), delivered the welcome address, appreciating the initiative to honour the sacrifices of the martyrs and underlining the importance of remembrance. The programme was also attended by Rwngwra Narzary, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Lawrence Islary, MLA, Bhupen Boro, MLA, Kwrwmdao Wary, Vice-President of ABSU, Mano Kumar Brahma, Chairman of the Ex-BLT Welfare Co-operative Society, Ranjit Basumatary, EM, Dhananjay Basumatary, EM, Dharma Narayan Das, Daobaisa Boro, EM, Hitesh Basumatary, MLA, and Sitaram Basumatary, Vice-President of the Bodo Xahitya Xabha, along with other distinguished guests.

Also Read: Assam: KAAC, Reliance Sign MoU for Integrated Bio-Gas Project in Karbi Anglong

Also Watch: