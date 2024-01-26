Assam: BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro flags off 'pig ambulances', one for each district of BTR

KOKRAJHAR: BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro on Wednesday flagged off five new ‘Pig Ambulances,’ one for each district of BTR, under the flagship programme of “Bodoland Pig Mission”.

The initiative of the Bodoland Pig Mission aims to support local pig farmers by providing timely access to veterinary services, improving productivity in pig farming, and thereby boosting the overall production of pork in the region.

The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, EMs Ukhil Mushahary, Ranjit Basumatary, Bodoland Pig Mission advisor Dr. Bhagatlal Dutta and officials of the Veterinary & Animal Husbandry Department, were among those present.

CEM Boro said the government of BTR aimed at providing livelihood to unemployed people by giving them training in various fields and financial support. The Bodoland Pig Mission is one of the missions undertaken by present council government to sustain rural economy by improving traditional method of pig rearing and farming. He said through Bodoland Pig Mission, the councils aim to produce 1 lakh kg pork per day besides alternative livelihood to thousands of people of the region. He also said the pig farmers have been trained on scientific farming and rearing and now they have begun the farming activities with support of government of BTR.

Also Read: Assam: Mirza’s retired doctor Dr Sarala Baruah passes away

Also Watch: