Assam: Mirza’s retired doctor Dr Sarala Baruah passes away

Mirza: Mirza’s retired doctor Dr Sarala Baruah suffered a sudden demise on January 22 due to cardiac arrest. She was 82 years old. After her death, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at her residence. The event was graced by Bhupen Goswami, Dr. Joydev Sharma, Executive President of Ellora Vigyan Mancha, Gajen Chandra Das, President of Palashbari Sahitya Sabha, former secretary Balendra Chandra Kumar etc.

Dr Baruah’s eyes were donated posthumously. A team of doctors from Shankardev Netralaya took the eyes from her mortal remains through the Ellora Vigyan Mancha. Dr. Sarala Barua was born on March 1, 1945, in Kanimara village of Tihu in undivided Kamrup district. Her father was Nabin Chandra Kalita and mother Savitri Kalita. She lived in Guwahati from an early age. She passed matriculation in 1961 from Panbazar Girls’ High School in Guwahati and PU from Cotton College in 1962; After passing pre-medical from Cotton College, she enrolled in MBBS in the fourth batch of the newly-established Medical College in Guwahati. He passed his MBBS in 1967.

On December 14, 1968, she was married to Dr Girish Chandra Baruah. At that time, Dr. Baruah was the captain of the Army Medical Corps. After that he quit work and started offering private practice in Mirza. That’s why Dr. Sarala Baruah stayed in mirza with his family. She joined as a Medical Health Officer in 1970 in Guwahati. After that she worked as a Medical Health Officer (FW) at a primary health centre in Azara. She finally retired as Chief Medical Officer from Joint Director’s Office in Goalpara. Dr. Baruah loved feeding everyone. In the midst of a lot of work, she did everything smoothly. After retirement, she was busy seeing patients at her residence. At the time of her death, she left behind her husband Dr. Girish Chandra Baruah, only son, three daughters and relatives.

