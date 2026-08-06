Assam: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary chairs first joint meeting of BVC and BMC

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KOKRAJHAR: Marking a significant step towards strengthening transparency, accountability, and participatory governance in BTC, the first joint meeting of the newly constituted Bodoland Vigilance Committee (BVC) and Bodoland Monitoring Committee (BMC) was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar, under the chairmanship of BTC Chief and Chairman of both the committees, Hagrama Mohilary.

The meeting was attended by former MLAs and former MCLAs serving as members of the committees, present MCLAs, Executive Member Mrityunjay Narzary, Additional Principal Secretary Pranjit Wary, senior officials of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), and other members of the two committees.

Addressing the members, the BTC chief Mohilary stated that the committees have been constituted to strengthen transparency, accountability, quality assurance, and institutional oversight in the implementation of development projects and welfare schemes under various Central and State Government programmes across BTC. He said that the primary objective is to ensure that public resources are utilised judiciously and for their intended purpose, while enabling the benefits of development to reach beneficiaries in a timely and equitable manner.

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