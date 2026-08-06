Hagrama Mohilary Visits Sivasagar, Distributes Essential Supplies to Flood-Hit Families

Sivasagar: BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday led a 104-member relief team to flood-hit Sivasagar district, where essential supplies were distributed among families affected by the recent floods.

The delegation, accompanied by Assam MLA Arup Kumar Dey, visited several inundated areas of the district. Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi welcomed the team and joined them during the relief distribution programme.

The relief team carried a large stock of bedsheets, mosquito nets, hygiene kits and other daily-use essentials for people whose lives have been disrupted by the floods.

Speaking on the visit, Akhil Gogoi thanked Mohilary and the BTC team for extending support to flood-affected residents. He said the assistance would provide much-needed relief to families as several parts of Sivasagar continue to remain under water.

Gogoi also appreciated the BTC Chief for personally visiting the affected areas with the relief team instead of sending the materials from a distance. He said the visit reflected a sense of solidarity with people facing hardships due to the floods.

The relief initiative comes as several areas of Sivasagar continue to struggle with the impact of prolonged flooding, with many families requiring food, shelter and other essential supplies.