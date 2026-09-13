Assam: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary extends Rs 2 lakh support to veterinary student

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a move aimed at supporting higher education among deserving students from economically weaker families, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary has provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to Himashree Kurmi Mahato, a meritorious student from Samuagao in Orang under the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency of Udalguri district.

Himashree, daughter of Late social worker Suresh Mahato, is currently pursuing the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) course in Lakhimpur district. The financial assistance is expected to help her continue her professional studies and meet educational expenses.

On September 12, the amount was handed over to Himashree's mother, Rupali Mahato, on behalf of the BTC chief by Central Youth BPF President Rinjay Boro, Vice-President Custom Basumatary, Secretary Rajesh Baral, and Vice-President Prahlad Brahma.

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