Assam: BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary Pays Tribute to Dy Speaker Bijitgwra Narzary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The mortal remains of Deputy Speaker of BTC Legislative Assembly Bijitgwra Narzary, who died by suicide on August 26 at his residence at Kumarikhata in Tamulpur district, were brought to the BTC Secretariat on Thursday morning, where leaders of different organisations paid homage.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, deputy chief Rihon Daimary, Speaker Tridip Daimary, EMs Derhasat Basumatary, Lwmsrao Daimary, Begam Aktara Ahmed, Karmeswar Ray, Moon Moon Brahma, and Prakash Basumatary, President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) Gopinath Borgoyary, former deputy chief and present MCLA Kampa Borgoyari, Dhaneswar Goyary, Principal Secretary of BTC MC Sahoo, Additional Principal Secretary Pranjit Wary, Kokrajhar DC Pankaj Chakravarty, IGP, BTC-Bijay Giri Kuligam, and others paid tribute to Narzary.

Later, his body was taken to the district BJP office, Kokrajhar, and then to his native village at Chesapani in Tamulpur district, where he was cremated in the presence of dignitaries and well-wishers.

52-year-old Narzary, a four-time MCLA from Darangajuli constituency, was one of the most active BJP representatives of the BTR region. He has left behind his wife and a daughter.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary said, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Bijit Gwra Narzary. His sudden passing is an irreparable loss to our community and public life. At this difficult hour, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers."

Meanwhile, former minister and founder of the UPPL, UG Brahma, expressed shock at the unnatural death. He conveyed his deep condolences and prayed for eternal peace and strength for family members.

On the other hand, the CEM of BKWAC, Mihiniswar Basumatary, and the Chairman, Anil Basumatary, also expressed sorrow at the loss.

The BTC authority on Thursday declared a half-holiday in five districts of the council to pay respect, while the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on August 27 and 28.

Also Read: Assam: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary reviews grim flood situation in Nazira