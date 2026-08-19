Assam: BTC chief lays foundation for Helena-Gaide Memorial Park and Training Centre

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KOKRAJHAR: BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for the Helena & Gaide Basumatary Memorial Park at Boshgaon village and the Helena & Gaide Training Centre at Kashiabari in Gossaigaon sub-division under phase-I of the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) for 2026-27.

The event was attended by MLA Sabharam Basumatary, BTC Executive Member Mritunjay Narzary, MCLA William Narzary, former Assam Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, Gossaigaon Municipal Board Chairman Narapati Brahma and other dignitaries.

The project carries a total sanctioned cost of Rs 5 crore. The memorial park, spread over about 1.4 bighas, will feature pathways, landscaped areas, a mound, statues, sitting sheds, an entrance gate, and a boundary wall. The training centre at Kashiabari, spread over approximately 8 bighas, will include a boundary wall and entrance gate.

The memorial park aims to commemorate the life, contributions, and legacy of Helena and Gaide Basumatary, offering a peaceful space for remembrance, learning, and community interaction, while also promoting local culture, heritage, and tourism.

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