Assam: BTC chief Pramod Boro launches ‘Vibrant BTR Mission’ in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: To usher in comprehensive change, transformation and development in the BTR, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro on Friday launched the “Vibrant BTR Mission” at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Kokrajhar. He also addressed the All BTC Officers’ conference held under this mission.

Terming the day as historic, the BTC chief said that the “Vibrant BTR Mission” is a brainchild of the BTR government, aimed at the holistic empowerment of the people. He called upon the administrators and officials to unite their efforts in fulfilling the vision of a peaceful, smart, and green BTR, which is central to the region’s development agenda. Boro underscored the need for enhanced coordination among various departments to ensure the realization of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. “The Vibrant BTR Budget for 2024-25 has been strategically designed to allocate adequate resources to each department of BTC, ensuring that the vision of a developed, progressive BTR becomes a reality,” Boro added.

During the conference, the framework of Vibrant BTR mission was laid down and explained in detail. Departments such as Education, Health, Agriculture, and Women & Child Development showcased their progress on departmental schemes, including Central, State, and BTC-specific initiatives in line with the 100-day targets. A calendar for the conduct of district-level review meetings was also presented during the conference.

Earlier, BTC Principal Secretary Akash Deep in his introductory remarks stressed on the combined effort of all the officials of all Departments to make BTR a progressive region. He further said, “Vibrant BTR Mission envisions comprehensive transformation and development in the Bodoland region by creating a robust framework for strengthening and monitoring grassroots governance”.

The programme was graced by the presence of several key dignitaries, including BTC MCLA and Political Secretary to the CEM Madhav Ch. Chetry, former MLA Chandi Basumatary, Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar Masanda Pertin, along with secretaries of BTC, CHDs and other district level officers of all the departments.

