BTC CEM Pramod Boro Lays Foundation Stone for Rabha Guest House in Kokrajhar District

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Rabha Guest House at the Magurmari under Banargaon BTC constituency in Kokrajhar district.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary, MCLA Sajal Kr. Singha, leaders from Rabha Gana Mancha, All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), Rabha Sahitya Sabha and other dignitaries from different districts of Bodoland region. The Rabha Guest House would be constructed with the fund from the BTC to facilitate community welfare services of the region.

Laying the foundation stone, CEM Boro said that the government of BTR had been working dedicatedly for the welfare and development of the people of the BTC region since it took over the reign of BTC administration. He also said the Rabha Guest House will be beneficial for the people of the greater Kokrajhar area for holding social programmes, functions etc. “The Rabha community has made significant contributions to the socio-economic development and upholding peace and brotherhood in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). I am pleased to lay the foundation for a Rabha Guest House at Magurmari, Kokrajhar-the City of Peace”, Boro said.

