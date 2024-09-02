Assam: BTC chief Pramod Boro lays foundation stones of key projects in Gossaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a major step towards enhancing the cultural landscape of the region and providing a dedicated space for senior citizens, the BTC Chief Pramod Boro, laid the foundation stones for two significant developmental projects at Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district. Boro inaugurated the foundation stones of the office of the Senior Citizens’ Association and a 100-seater model cinema hall in Gossaigaon town.

Speaking at the programme, BTC Chief Pramod Boro emphasized the importance of these projects in fostering a sense of community and cultural vibrancy. He remarked, “These projects are not merely about infrastructure development; they are about creating spaces that bring people together, support our senior citizens, and celebrate our culture.” He further reaffirmed BTC’s commitment to initiating projects that benefit all sections of society, ensuring inclusive growth and development for everyone.

The proposed construction of a 100-seater Model Cinema Hall aims to enrich local entertainment options and promote cultural engagement among the residents. This modern cinema hall will serve as a venue for showcasing films for the people of Gossaigaon. The other project involves the construction of a new building for the Gossaigaon Sub-Divisional Senior Citizens Association. This initiative is designed to provide a comfortable and accessible environment for elderly citizens to gather, interact, and participate in various activities. The new building will serve as a vital community space, offering much-needed support and engagement opportunities for senior citizens in the area. The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by the Member of Parliament, Joyanta Basumatary, along with several dignitaries and local citizens.

