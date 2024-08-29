BTC chief chief Pramod Boro reviews water and sanitation projects in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: BTC chief Pramod Boro on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department’s activities in Kokrajhar district, focusing on the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and the Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin (SBM-G). The review meeting was held at the conference hall of the BTC Secretariat, Kokrajhar. BTC Executive Member for PHE Dr. Nilut Swargiary and senior officials of the department were present in the meeting.

During the review meeting, BTC chief Pramod Boro highlighted the critical importance of providing clean and potable water to every citizen, as well as ensuring hygienic living conditions. He emphasized that the BTC government is committed to the timely implementation of these essential schemes to address the urgent needs of the community.

“Our government is working tirelessly to ensure clean potable water and hygienic living conditions for every citizen of Kokrajhar,” BTC Chief Pramod Boro said. He stressed that the effective execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission - Gramin is crucial for the overall betterment of the society. Boro further underscored the pivotal role of a people-centric government in delivering these vital services. He also urged EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary to ensure regular monitoring of the activities within the BTR to maintain progress and address any issues promptly.

Speaking on the occasion EM Dr. Swargiary called for enhanced coordination and efficiency in the implementation of these missions, urging all stakeholders to prioritize the needs of the community and ensure that resources are utilized effectively.

