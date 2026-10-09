Assam: BTC Chief’s Aide found Hanging from Kokrajhar Railway Flyover

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The body of a 45-year-old man, identified as Mahesh Brahma, was found hanging from the Kokrajhar Railway Flyover under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Mahesh Brahma, a resident of Kargaon village under Kokrajhar police station, was known as an aide to BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and was actively associated with the Bodo film and music industry as a producer.

According to police, the body was first spotted by morning walkers on the railway flyover, who immediately alerted the authorities. A police team rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and later sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The incident has sparked widespread speculation and concern among residents of Kokrajhar, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding his death. Meanwhile, Mahesh Brahma’s younger brother, Jaypul Brahma, rejected the possibility of suicide and alleged that his brother might have been murdered.

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