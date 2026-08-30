BTC Deputy Chief Rihon Daimary meets with Media Trust of Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Deputy Chief and In-charge of the Information and Public Relations Department, Rihon Daimary, on Saturday held a meeting with the Trustees of the Media Trust of Assam at the Bodoland Guest House, Khanapara, Guwahati, to discuss the present status and future functioning of the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Journalists’ Guest House at Rupnagar, Guwahati.

During the meeting, the trustees briefed the deputy chief on the present condition and functioning of the journalists’ guest house, which was constructed at Rupnagar, Guwahati, with financial assistance from the then Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC) and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Government. The guest house is presently managed and operated by the Media Trust of Assam.

The Deputy Chief emphasised the importance of maintaining the journalists’ guest house as a useful and dignified facility for journalists and media professionals visiting Guwahati, including those associated with the BTC region. Rihon Daimary assured the Trustees that the concerns raised during the meeting would be examined appropriately and that necessary steps would be explored in consultation with the concerned authorities and stakeholders.

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