Assam: BTC Dy Speaker Bijitgwra Narzary Leads Flood Relief Distribution

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KOKRAJHAR: The Deputy Speaker of BTC, Bijitgwra Narzary, led the distribution of relief aid to flood-affected people of Charaideo, Sibsagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts.

On Tuesday, relief materials were distributed at Bengenabari in Charaideo district. BTC Deputy Speaker Narzary was accompanied by EM of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) Binod Basumatary, former Minister Pramila Rani Brahma, and Vice-President of the United Bodo People's Organisation (UBPO) Ranjan Basumatary.

Talking to The Sentinel, Deputy Speaker of BTC Bijitgwra Narzary said that the devastating floods had taken a severe form in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat, where thousands of families were rendered homeless in an instant, crops and paddy fields submerged, and both people and livestock swept away by the flood.

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