Assam: BTC Executive Member Reo Reoa Narzihary dropped from EM’s position

KOKRAJHAR: Executive Member (EM) of BTC from BJP Reo Reoa Narzihary has been dropped from the position of EM in the Executive Council of BTC. He is the second MCLA dropped from the position of EM. Earlier, Ghanashyam Das of GSP was dropped from his position after the GSP broke the alliance to field their own candidate in the last Lok Sabha elections.

In an official letter from the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam S.S. Meenkashi Sundaram said he was directed to convey that the Governor of Assam has accorded his approval on the proposal submitted by Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) vide his letter dated 27th August, 2024 to drop Reo Reoa Narzihary, MCLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presently serving as Executive Member of Industries and Commerce, Legal Metrology, BTC, as an Executive Member of the council with immediate effect.

It is to be mentioned that in recent times Narzihary remarked against the UPPL led BTC coalition government in which BJP is also a partner. He brought certain allegations that the BJP workers had been denied various privileges in the council and UPPL failed to keep their promises to the people. Narzihary was elected to the council from Jomduar constituency with a BPF ticket but joined the BJP after the BPF failed to form council government. Jomduar constituency is Bodo majority constituency followed by Adivasis.

