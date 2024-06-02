Assam: BTC Fishery Department Cracks Down on Violators Amid Breeding Season Restrictions

KOKRAJHAR: Keeping tough on the order of restricting fishing in the rivers and streams, the department of Fishery, BTC has swung into action against fishing during this breeding season. The department had issued an order restricting fishing during the breeding season from April 1 to July 1 as per Assam Fish Act, 1948.

The district fishery officials since the past couple of days have been moving around to check the violators. Recently, the officials of the fishery department carried out a search operation against fishing in Diplaibeel, a huge natural water body in Kokrajhar and seized fishing nets and other fishing instruments which are restricted as per the act.

The officials of fishery department said the department of Fishery, BTC had issued an order restricting fishing in rivers and other streams from April 1 to July 1 next which is the prime breeding season. The Assam Fish Act, enacted in 1948, was a legislative framework aimed at regulating the fisheries sector in the Indian state of Assam with the primary objectives to conserve fish populations, regulate fishing practices, and promote sustainable fishery management. They also said the key provisions of the act included the regulation of fishing methods, prohibition of destructive fishing techniques, and the establishment of closed seasons during which fishing is restricted to allow fish population to replenish. They further said the act also empowered the authorities to set guidelines for the licensing of fishing activities and to enforce penalties for violations.

It is seen that the people have been violating the order of the department and fishing is continuing in various rivers and streams from where the fishes with eggs are being caught and sold in the open markets. The department officials cautioned that the violators would be fined Rs. 5000 and even jailed for at least six months.

