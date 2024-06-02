Assam: Eight fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: Eight persons of two families were hospitalized after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Golaghat on Saturday morning.

According to report, eight people, including women from two families fell ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms. They were immediately admitted to the Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat at Friday night. One of them was sent to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

According to the case, the relatives of the two families of Uriamghat in Golaghat district fell ill after consuming the mushrooms brought from the back side of the house fields. They consumed mushroom with dinner at night. All those who consumed mushrooms suddenly fell ill and suffered headache and started vomiting.

Those who undergoing treatment are Babita Khakalari, Champa Khakalari, Sita Khakalari, Manisha Khakalari of Jurdallang gaon in Uriamghat. Meanwhile, people from the other family of Baganbari in Uriamghat have been identified as Hiramon Garh, Maheshwar Garh, Dilman Garh, Lokeshwari Garh. Meanwhile, in Chilanijan in Karbi Anglong district, a woman reportedly fell ill after consuming mushrooms. The family rushed the ailing woman to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat but later she was referred to Jorhat Medical College for better treatment as her health deteriorated.

