Assam: BTC Inks Pact To Set Up 10 Space Labs In Bodo Areas

KOKRAJHAR: In a major boost to space education, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), an autonomous body in Assam, signed an agreement with the Vyomika Space Labs to establish 10 space laboratories and promote the learning of space science among students.
It is to be noted that the BTC happens to be a self-governing elected body created under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution while Vyomika Space Labs is designated as a training partner under the capacity building programme of the ISRO.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to provide a platform for students in the BTC areas to learn space education.
This transformative move will also provide the students with the much-needed exposure to new and emerging technologies and will also encourage the students to pursue a career in this field.
Meanwhile, Promod Boro, the Chief Executive Member of BTC, affirmed that the education sector in the Bodo-dominated areas in Assam has touched new heights with the decision to establish 10 space laboratories.
Boro said that the space laboratories will be set up across BTC areas to generate curiosity about space exploration, promote learning about space sciences, and inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts.
He added that space education is of utmost significance not only for grooming the next generation of scientists and engineers but also for inculcating critical thinking, multi-disciplinary collaboration, a global perspective and a thorough understanding of our planet’s place in the universe.
The event was virtually addressed by ISRO Chairman S Somanath.
Earlier this month, a total of 30 space launches — commercial and non-commercial by government and private players— were planned from India over the next 14 months from the Indian spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said.
Included in the proposed missions were the test flights relating to India’s human space mission, Gaganyaan.