Assam: BTC Inks Pact To Set Up 10 Space Labs In Bodo Areas

KOKRAJHAR: In a major boost to space education, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), an autonomous body in Assam, signed an agreement with the Vyomika Space Labs to establish 10 space laboratories and promote the learning of space science among students.

It is to be noted that the BTC happens to be a self-governing elected body created under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution while Vyomika Space Labs is designated as a training partner under the capacity building programme of the ISRO.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to provide a platform for students in the BTC areas to learn space education.

This transformative move will also provide the students with the much-needed exposure to new and emerging technologies and will also encourage the students to pursue a career in this field.