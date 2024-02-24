Assam: TCS Launches New App To Revolutionize Tea Industry

GUWAHATI: Managing a large tea estate is a daunting task as tea planters face numerous challenges of different sorts, especially now more than ever.

It becomes very difficult for managers in large estates to keep a daily track of all the major operations carried out in the lush green gardens.

Be it the timely spraying of pesticides, correct intervals on plucking or harvesting in a proper way, it is not easy to keep a daily check on these crucial activities.

However, tea planters have reasons to rejoice as Tata Consultancy Services have developed an E-plantation application - Digital Farming Initiative (DFI) mobile app for reporting pest disease and other events in real-time.