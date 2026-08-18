Assam: BTC I&PR Department contributes Rs 50,000 to Chief Relief Fund

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Officers and staff of the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, BTC, on Sunday contributed Rs 50,000 to the Chief Relief Fund, BTC, as a gesture of solidarity and support for people affected by natural calamities and other emergencies. OSD, I&PR Department, Pradeep Brahma, and CHD, I&PR, BTC, Gagan Chandra Narzary, handed over the cheque to BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The cheque was formally handed over at the BTC Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar. The contribution, made through the collective support of the department's officers and staff, reflects their sense of social responsibility and commitment to standing with people in times of need.

The initiative underscores the spirit of compassion, solidarity and collective responsibility among the employees towards relief and humanitarian efforts.

The Chief Relief Fund, BTC, aims to extend assistance to the poor and needy, provide medical support, support education, undertake disaster-relief measures and promote the overall welfare of people in the BTC area.

Also Read: IDBI Bank Contributes Rs. 1.54 Crore to Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Flood Support