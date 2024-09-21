Assam: BTC officials visit Khidmat Agro-Nursery in Chirang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Officials from the department of Co-operation, Kokrajhar, including the Council Head of Department (CHD), Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies (ARCS), Kokrajhar Sub-Division and the Chairman of the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) of Salakati SS Ltd., conducted a site visit to Khidmat Agro-Nursery in Chirang district on Friday with an aim to explore high-value crop cultivation and its potential for implementation among cooperative societies in the region.

The proprietor of Khidmat Agro-Nursery, Akbar Ali Ahmed, a well-recognized figure in the agricultural and horticultural sectors, hosted the delegation. Ahmed has been the recipient of numerous accolades, including the prestigious Best Farmer Award for Assam in 2023-2024, recognizing his outstanding contributions to modern farming practices.

The primary objective of the visit was to enhance the officials’ understanding of cultivating high-value crops, providing cooperative societies in BTR with viable alternatives to traditional rice farming. The goal is to introduce more profitable and sustainable agricultural practices that could significantly benefit local farmers and societies.

Upon arriving at the site, the officials were given an extensive tour of the nursery by Akbar Ali Ahmed. The plantation boasts a variety of high-value crops such as Dragon fruit, Malta Bari, Chinese Orange, Ram Bhutan, Avocado, Jujube, Mosambi, etc. During the tour, Ahmed generously shared his vast knowledge and expertise, offering a unique perspective on the practicalities and challenges of managing such diverse crops.

In discussions with the officials, Akbar Ali highlighted the use of cutting-edge technology and cost-effective farming techniques that have proven instrumental in enhancing productivity. He provided key insights into the initial costs involved in cultivating these high-value crops, helping to outline the financial considerations needed for implementation within the cooperative societies.

The visit was a successful endeavour, and the delegates gathered valuable insights and practical knowledge, which could potentially serve as means to uplift cooperative societies in the region. This experience marks a significant step forward in aligning local agricultural practices with national cooperative movements, ultimately benefiting the region’s farmers by diversifying and optimizing crop production.

This visit not only strengthened the Department of Co-operation’s initiative to introduce high-value crop cultivation but also highlighted the potential of modern farming methods to positively impact the agricultural landscape of BTR.

