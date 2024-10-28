Assam: BTC PS Akash Deep Reviews Schemes in Tamulpur District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: To assess the status of development activities and the functioning of various schemes in Tamulpur district, the Principal Secretary of BTC, Akash Deep, visited several offices, institutions, and field activities on Saturday. He urged all involved to work collaboratively and efficiently to address the challenges ahead, ensuring that developmental goals are met and benefits are felt by all sections of society.

During the visit, he inspected the Tamulpur Sub-Divisional Centre and held discussions with officers and employees regarding various issues. He was accompanied by the District Commissioner of Tamulpur, Pankaj Chakraborty. The Principal Secretary suggested that the District Commissioner form a committee to resolve the issues at the Sub-Divisional Center. Additionally, the Principal Secretary visited the integrated farming system under the DWIMU Project in Dumuria village and the Daogangbari Handloom Cluster under the Bodoland Handloom Mission, where he interacted with the beneficiaries. He also inspected the facilities and functioning of the Tamulpur Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital at Barnagar.

Later, the BTC PS also attended a review meeting chaired by Minister of PHE, Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, Jayanta Mallabaruah, at the Tamulpur DC Office.

