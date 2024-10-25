BTC CEM Pramod Boro directs measures to combat rising Malaria cases in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In response to the concerning increase in malaria cases in Kokrajhar, BTC CEM Pramod Boro has ordered prompt corrective action. During a review of the situation at the BTC Legislative Assembly Auditorium, Boro emphasized the necessity of awareness campaigns to educate the public on malaria prevention.

He stressed the importance of informing the community about symptoms, transmission, and preventive practices to curb the spread of the disease. To facilitate a coordinated response, a Joint Action Committee has been established under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary of BTC, Akash Deep, with the Secretary of Health serving as the Member Secretary. This committee will include the Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar, representatives from Kokrajhar Medical College, and the Health Department to monitor and implement necessary preventive measures.

In light of the shortage of field staff in affected areas, CEM Boro instructed the immediate deployment of malaria field staff from unaffected regions. He also called for prompt collaboration with the State Health Department to initiate an entomological survey in Kokrajhar district.

Recent reports indicate a troubling surge in malaria cases, with 922 confirmed infections in Kokrajhar compared to just 256 cases in 2023.

The meeting was attended by BTC EM for Health Arup Kumar Dey, Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar Masanda Magdalim Pertin, the Principal of Kokrajhar Medical College, BTC Secretary for Health, and senior departmental officials.

Later, at the BTC Secretariat, CEM Pramod Boro also reviewed various flagship health schemes aimed at fostering a healthier Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

