Assam: BTC sponsors 35 students for free study in hospitality industry

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHA: As in previous years, the Tourism Department of BTC has selected 35 students to study in the hospitality industry.

In a press meet held at the conference hall of the department, EM Dhiraj Borgoyary said that as directed by the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, the number of students had been increased to 40 and 35 selected candidates in the 4th batch will leave for the Food and Craft Institute, Samaguri in Nagaon on August 3 to study hospitality courses under the sponsorship of the Tourism Department, BTC.

He said that it was an initiative to educate, train, and develop enthusiastic youths of BTC in the field of the world’s fastest-growing industry.

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