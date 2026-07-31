BTC passes Rs 900-crore budget with thrust on education, health and infrastructure

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) on Thursday passed the BTC budget of Rs 900 crore for the financial year 2026-27, presented by Chief Hagrama Mohilary, who holds the Finance portfolio.

The budget was passed without much debate. The members of the ruling bench praised the budget as 'pro-people' and 'inclusive' while the opposition bench wanted some modifications and additions. BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary said that the budget focused on the improvement of education, health, agriculture, and infrastructure. He said that priorities had been given to education.

Education EM Rabiram Narzary said that as many as 554 Science and Mathematics teachers were appointed on a contractual basis during the UPPL-led council government, but due to lack of budget provision, their monthly remuneration of Rs 10,000 per month was discontinued. He said that the present BPF-led government has decided to continue their services with the same status and that a budget provision has been made, which would be released soon. He said that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the top 10 position holders in the HS examination and Rs 3 lakh to 100 per cent achievers in the MIL subjects in the HSLC examination would be continued till the BPF-led government holds term. He also said that the financial assistance to students would be given under the 'Martyr Sujit Narzary Merit Scholarship.'

Replying to queries, EM of Health Services, Derhasat Basumatary said that there had been a shortage of 400 paramedical staff and 150 doctors in BTC. He said that he had discussed the issue with the Government of Assam and that after the Independence Day celebrations, as many as 150 GNMs would be appointed in BTC.

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