Assam: BTC to mark 100th birth anniversary of Ustad Kamini Kumar Narzary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), under the aegis of the Cultural Affairs Department, BTC, is all set to observe, for the first time, 'Harimu Saan,' a special cultural day commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Sahitya Akademi Awardee Ustad Kamini Kumar Narzary, with a grand three-day cultural programme from November 7 to 9, 2026, at Tarang Jijiri Gelegra Fwthar, Haloadal in Kokrajhar.

The initiative is aimed at paying tribute to the invaluable contribution of Ustad Kamini Kumar Narzary to Bodo traditional dance, music, and cultural heritage, while providing a platform for showcasing the rich and diverse cultural traditions of the region.

In connection with the celebration, a strong managing committee along with several sub-committees has already been constituted to oversee and coordinate the various aspects of the programme. For the main committee, Shatrajit Narzary has been appointed as the President, while Pranjit Kumar Wary, Additional Principal Secretary, BTC, has been appointed as the General Secretary.

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