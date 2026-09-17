BTC Executive Council Orders Fresh Review of Land Policy, Recruitment and Forest Appointments

The meeting also decided that the 4th Foundation Day of the All Assam United Brahmin Council will be held in October in Jorhat district.

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A meeting of the BTC Executive Council (EC), led by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, was held at the BTC Secretariat on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Chief Hagrama Mohilary told the media that the BTC’s new land policy was discussed and reviewed in detail. He said THAT the Land and Revenue Department was directed to review the land policy again.

On the appointment in forest distribution, Mohilary said that 394 eligible candidates have been selected after reviewing the appointments of 414 candidates made in the Forest Department during the previous UPPL-led government.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council decided to send a proposal to the Assam Government to introduce six new departments or subjects at Bodoland University. Mohililary said that the Central Selection Board (CSB) will issue fresh advertisements and begin the recruitment process for more than 1,700 posts in various departments where appointments were allegedly made with irregularities during the previous UPPL-led government.

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