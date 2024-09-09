Assam: BTC’s commitment for empowering youths highlighted

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: BTC EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary on Saturday distributed football and jersey among the youths at a programme held at the Borobazar Model Rural Library auditorium hall under Rowta constituency in Udalguri district. The programme aimed to empower BTR’s youths and boost grassroots sports development.

“Providing the right equipment is essential in enhancing the capabilities of aspiring sports persons. Our youths in BTR have remarkable potential in sports and these footballs and jerseys will play a crucial role in nurturing their talent,” he said underscoring the importance of such initiatives in encouraging young athletes and enhancing their sporting capabilities. He further elaborated, “Equipping our young talents with the necessary resources will significantly boost their ability to participate and excel in sports.” Dr. Swargiary highlighted the vision of BTC CEM Pramod Boro’s commitment for promoting sports infrastructure in BTR and engaging youth across the region. The distribution programme was attended by the local youth and was aimed at promoting sports culture and fostering grassroots-level sports development within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

