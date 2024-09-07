CEM of BTC Pramod Boro calls upon teachers to maintain spirit of teamwork on occasion of Teachers’ Day celebration in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro while attending the Teachers’ Day celebrations, organized by the department of Education, BTC at the RCCC Auditorium, BGR Township, Dhaligaon in Chirang district on Thursday called upon the teachers to maintain the spirit of teamwork.

The programme was dedicated to honouring the invaluable contributions of teachers in shaping the society. It highlighted the significant achievements by the students and discussed various initiatives to accelerate education in the BTC region. Key initiatives included the launch of the Bodoland Youth Employment Mission (BYEM) and the establishment of 10 space laboratories to enhance space education.

In his address, the CEM Pramod Boro expressed gratitude to the teacher community for their pivotal role in societal development. He reflected on the evolution of education from Gurukuls to modern institutions, emphasizing that while educational infrastructure has changed, the core objectives of teaching have remained constant. He also motivated the teachers to bring out the best in their students and maintain a spirit of teamwork. He also discussed ten flagship programmes in education aimed at promoting educational excellence.

Member of Parliament (MP), Lok Sabha Joyanta Basumatary highlighted the potential of students and the critical role of teachers in elevating the educational standards. He acknowledged the recent efforts to appoint new teachers and improve school infrastructure to enhance the education sector.

Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary spoke about the various government schemes and the positive changes brought about by the CEM Pramod Bodo-led government. He encouraged the teachers to strive for excellence and emphasized that the collective efforts and the coordination are essential for the department’s success.

The event also included the presentation of the prestigious “Promod Chandra Brahma Literary Award” to Hari Narayan Khakhlary and Badri Guragain for their significant contributions to literature. Outstanding Performance Awards were given to six schools based on Gunotsav results and overall school performance. Additional accolades were presented to top elementary and middle schools, as well as schools with an A+ grade for three consecutive years, and those with impressive pass rates in HSLC and HSSLC examinations. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to 55 schools in Chirang district for achieving 1st rank in HSLC and HSSLC examinations in 2024.

The event was attended by the distinguished guests BTC EMs- Dr. Nilut Swargiary, Gautam Das and Dhananjay Basumatary, MLA of Gossaigaon Jiron Basumatary and several other dignitaries.

