Assam: Buffalo Fight Prevented in Assam's Morigaon District Following PETA India's Appeal

ASSAM: An unofficial bullfight scheduled to take place at Chikabori in Central Morigaon district in Assam has been successfully stopped following a call by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. The organization appealed to the district administration and the Superintendent of Police, in compliance with the recent Gauhati High Court order to stop such activities against animals in future with immediate affect.

The court order which was issued on February 6, 2024 has resulted a strict enforcement of the SOP banning the bull fights on January 25, 2024 proceedings. Thus PETA-India’s remarkable initiative is an important milestone incomprehensive campaign against animal cruelty in the state. The recent complaints filed have resulted in 2 FIRs, that had documented the cases of animal abuse in unauthorized bullfights in Raha Koroiguri and Kasomari.

Tushar Kol who is the Advocacy Associate of PETA India has appreciated the prompt action taken by the District Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in Morigaon district, lauding their resolve to prevent such inhumane activities. Kol also urged the general public to remain vigilant and report immediately against any illegal fights they witness and advocated a total ban on these such crimes.

PETA India’s efforts go beyond mere intervention as a organization filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court, recommending a permanent ban on bullfighting between bulls. Their argument, based on legal and ethical violations shows the need for comprehensive legislation to protect animals from cruelty.

The investigations led by PETA India have found unfortunate instances of animal abuse such as beatings, drug abuse and forced fighting in such cases The organization insists that such practices are not like this violates not only Indian law but also goes against the principles of ahimsa (non-violence) and compassion in Indian culture.

With promising prospects, PETA India stands firm in its quest for a more humane future for the animals in Assam, and believes that continued advocacy and legal action will pave the way for change if it is permanent.

