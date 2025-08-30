Assam: Burglary at Orang; thief arrested and sent to jail

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: On August 28, around 1 pm, a burglary took place at the residence of one Nandeshwar Mahato residing at West Gelabil under the jurisdiction of Orang police station in Udalguri district.

Three burglars attempted the theft, but one of them was caught red-handed by the local people and identified as a local Assamese speaking youth.

Soon after, following the instructions of Orang Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sarat Chandra Deka, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Surjit Hazarika, along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdur Raf Mondal and personnel from the 27th APBn Battalion, arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody. He was later brought to the Orang police station. Meanwhile, the other two burglars managed to escape.

Orang police station registered a case under Case No. 78/25, Sections 331(3) & 305 of BNS, and the arrested accused was produced in court and remanded to jail custody on August 29.

