Assam: MUSA expels Udalguri District President Safikul Islam

ORANG: In a major organizational move, the Muslim Students’ Association (MUSA) expelled its Udalguri District Committee President, Safikul Islam, citing serious breaches of the association’s constitution.

According to an official release issued by Ashwiq Rabbani, President of MUSA Assam Central Committee, Islam was found guilty of engaging in activities beyond the constitutional framework of the body. As a result, his primary membership and all official responsibilities within the organization have been terminated, with effect from August 22.

The statement further clarified that from the same date, no member of the organization would maintain any connection with him. The expulsion marked a significant disciplinary step by the student body, underscoring its stand on strict adherence to organizational principles.

Also Read: Assam: PDUAM Dalgaon organizes career counselling programme

Also Watch: